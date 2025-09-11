Young Michigan conservatives reflect on Charlie Kirk's murder, question if violence is new norm

The Brief Conservative organizer and personality Charlie Kirk was murdered Wednesday. There is still no arrest in the political assassination that happened during an event at Utah Valley University. It has sparked concerns for civil political debate on college campuses, and everywhere.



Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is dead. The assassination is sparking national debate about political speech and safety on college campuses.

What they're saying:

It is hitting especially close to home for young conservatives in Michigan.

Questions continue to swirl around Charlie Kirk’s death which about more than a single act of violence. It’s a reminder of how fragile our public square has become when words are met with bullets instead of debate.

Tyler Campbell is chairman of the Michigan College Republicans.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "When you saw that Charlie Kirk had died, what went through your mind?"

"There was a lot going through my mind," he said. "It was initially surprising and then came distraught. it was the most shocking thing. We never would have thought that him as just a typical political activist would be targeted with this kind of political violence.

"He's a father. He's a husband. He's dear to many of our hearts. It feels like almost like we've lost a friend that was close to us."

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "What do you think this means for the movement, because he was so inspirational and founding Turning Point USA and being an activist for young teenagers, you hear who are connecting with him and have connected with his message?"

"I think it's it's too early to call at this moment with everything going on in our mind," he said. "But, what we do know at least, is that we're not going to be swayed by the terror. That we're going to continue and lead in his example, to have good faith and loving debate with people from both sides. That we're going to carry the mantle and bring it to further generations."

FOX 2: "What is next? How do you start to heal now?"

"Well, for one, we need America itself to come together and be united again. For too long have we been too polarized, that now just over a simple political disagreement, people want to see someone dead for that. It's ridiculous.

"We need America to put aside our differences and see that our love for our neighbor should be more valuable than our political beliefs."

Love for our neighbors. That is the message that we want to leave people with tonight.

The youth chairman of the Michigan Republican Party who knew Charley Kirk, says what happened could potentially have an impact and a chilling effect on political speech.

"Anyone that wants to go to a college campus and say what they believe is going to be scared to do so," said Krish Mathrani. "You know, Charlie Kirk, the number one thing he would do to start his event is tell the people who disagreed with him to come to the front of the line.

"He wanted to open up, you know, civil discourse and open dialogue."

Khrish also said he thinks this is a new norm - something we all pray is not true.

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Photo by Trent Ne Expand

The Source: Information for this story is from published reports on Kirk's murder and interviews with young Michigan college Republicans.



