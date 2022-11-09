Young Michigan voters played big role in 2022 midterm election

Young voters played a big role in the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan.

"Voting, I think, is the one way our voice is heard toward something," said Delsa Lopez, a student at the University of Michigan.

Students here at the University of Michigan waited in line for hours to cast their votes on Tuesday. Students like Delsa got into politics in 2016 and voted during the presidential election like many young people across the country.

"We talk about it in class, like, have you done it yet," Delsa said.

There were record-high numbers of student voters across campuses, like the University of Michigan.

"There were a lot of people who were very dedicated to voting yesterday; my friend waited six hours to vote," said Bridget Lee.

Delany Doggett is a democratic student organizer and has been encouraging friends to vote for a while.

"People who are in their eighties don’t know what’s affecting college students. Way harder to get a job and everything," said Doggett.

The Gen Z political movement is a nationwide trend. It inspires even younger generations to get educated and involved and perhaps eventually run for office.

"Florida elected their first Gen Z, shaking the boat," said Doggett.

