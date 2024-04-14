Young mother killed, leaving two daughters behind

Voncile Williams was on her way back from dropping her mother off at the hospital when she was killed in a car crash on the morning of April 4th on Michigan Avenue in Wayne.

"We don't know what happened to her. We have no idea who hit her or what actually happened" said her cousin Clarissa Valentine.

Wayne police say that the crash involved a semi-truck and that Williams' car had rolled over.

She leaves behind two daughters, 11-month-old Ayla and four-year-old Symphony.

"She was going to school, she was working, she's doing 16 hours a day, and she was just making everybody happy" said her father, Reginald Williams.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help take care of her kids. https://www.gofundme.com/f/on-going-support?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayne police officer James Serman at 734-721-1414 ext. 1524