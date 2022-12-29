'You're going to jail': Oakland County sheriff gives drunk driving warning ahead of New Year's Eve

If you'll be drinking this New Year's Eve weekend, have a plan to get home safely or be ready for a stay in jail.

That's the message from Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

"If you’re going to do anything for New Year’s over the weekend or tonight have a great time," he said. "Enjoy the time but be responsible."

He said the number of people driving under the influence increases during the holiday season.

"Starting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and it goes through the holiday season, and then there's obviously a couple spikes by New Year’s and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving are two of the biggest drinking and driving days of the year," Bouchard said.

Bouchard said this also includes driving after using marijuana.

"You’ve got a part to play and that is not get behind the wheel once you’ve consumed either kinds of behaviors that would lead to impaired driving," he said. "We have trained experts that come to any suspected marijuana impaired driving, and they can do certain kinds of tests."

If you do decide to drive impaired, there will be consequences.

"If you're caught drunk driving, you’re going to jail," he said. "There so many options – you can call a friend, have an Uber or a Lyft, you can do a variety of things, but make the call to your friend before, not once you're in jail."









