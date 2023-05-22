Ypsilanti dispensary hosting event featuring Jelly Roll -- How to get tickets

article

An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary is hosting a listening party with Jelly Roll, and tickets are still available.

The singer, perhaps best known for his song "Son of a Sinner," will be at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti on Friday afternoon for a listening party featuring his upcoming album "Whitsitt Chapel."

To get a ticket to the 21 and up event, buy a Bad Apple product from The Patient Station. Tickets are limited and are capped at two per person.

The Patient Station is at 539 S. Huron St.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Friday, with doors opening at 3 p.m. For more information, contact the dispensary at 734-544-9999.

