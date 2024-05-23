Ypsilanti jazz concert series fundraiser is May 25

Summertime in Metro Detroit means the start of festivals and lots of great music.

The John E Lawrence Summer Jazz Concert Series kicks off this summer in Ypsilanti. This Friday is a fundraiser to support the free festival.

Unlike the Detroit Jazz Fest, this one is a series that lasts for several weeks. What also makes it different, this festival is all about smooth jazz. The concert series kicks off July 5th and runs every Friday until August 23rd.

It started during Covid and has continued every year. The fundraiser is Friday at the Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Ypsilanti. It kicks off at 7 p.m. for more information and to buy tickets, find the link HERE.



