Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday.
The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
No damage or injuries have been reported.
The car is described as a light-colored four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jessica Lowry at 734-483-9510.