Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative

Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti.

Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.

Both victims are not cooperating, and no suspect information is available, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.