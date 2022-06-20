Ypsilanti woman still missing after disappearing at 13 almost 39 years ago

article

A woman is still missing nearly four decades after sher disappeared when she was 13.

Shaunda Renne Green was last seen in Ypsilanti on Oct. 15, 1983. She would now be 51.

Police have provided few details about Green's disappearance, though the Charley Project reports that authorities believe she left on her own accord.

She is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She has a chipped front tooth and surgical scar in her naval.

In 1983, she was 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighed 130 pounds. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided an age-progressed photo showing what she may have looked like at age 44.