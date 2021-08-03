Ypsilanti's Go! Ice Cream supports local charities with special ice cream sandwiches

article

Ypsilanti's Go! Ice Cream introduced a program to raise money for local nonprofits with special ice cream sandwiches.

Each month, the ice cream shop will select a charity and make an ice cream sandwich inspired by that nonprofit. All proceeds from the special sandwich will be donated to the organization.

The first nonprofit is Children's Literacy Network, an Ann Arbor-based organization that helps low-income children and families in Washtenaw County with literacy.

The sandwiches will be available for sale with cash only from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the Go! Ice Cream shop's alley.