Yuengling beer finally coming to Michigan next week

At last, Yuengling is landing in Michigan.

Starting Aug. 11, beer drinkers can find Yuengling's brews on tap in the Ann Arbor, East Lansing, and Detroit areas, with plans for it to expand to more of the state later. Varieties coming to The Mitten include Yuengling Lager, Yuengling Black & Tan, and Yuengling Flight.

Packaged beer is expected to be available in stores in September.

"We are excited to partner with Yuengling and bring their authentic American beers to Michigan," said Jamie Wanty-Keeder, vice president of marketing at O&W Inc., an Ypsilanti-based beer distributor. "This launch is the most exciting beer launch in Michigan history! What a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our offerings and introduce our customers to a brewery with such a storied history, one that beer lovers have been waiting for."

Once it arrives in Michigan, use the Yuengling beer finder to see where it's on tap near you.