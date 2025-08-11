Yuengling in Michigan: Today's the first day the popular beer can be found in the state

article

The Brief Yuengling beer is on tap in the Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Lansing areas starting Monday, Aug. 11. That footprint is expected to expand in the future, and packaged beer will arrive in Michigan stores next month.



After years of needing to take a road trip out of Michigan for Yuengling, the popular beer has finally arrived in the state.

Yuengling was established in Pennsylvania in 1829, but it has never been available in Michigan - until now.

Monday, beer drinkers can find Yuengling Lager, Yuengling Black & Tan, and Yuengling Flight on tap in the Ann Arbor, East Lansing, and Detroit areas, with plans to expand that footprint in the future. Packaged beer is expected to be available in stores in September.

"We are excited to partner with Yuengling and bring their authentic American beers to Michigan," said Jamie Wanty-Keeder, vice president of marketing at O&W Inc., an Ypsilanti-based beer distributor. "This launch is the most exciting beer launch in Michigan history! What a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our offerings and introduce our customers to a brewery with such a storied history, one that beer lovers have been waiting for."

As of Monday morning, the Yuengling beer finder has not been updated to include Michigan locations, but once it is, you can use it to find the three brews near you.