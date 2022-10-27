Pizza vending machine opens in Southfield

Perhaps it's a sign of the future that pizza is now being delivered by autonomous machines or can be ordered without ever speaking to another human.

Another sign that we've entered a new age of food creation has also arrived - the pizza vending machine.

Located on the corner of Greenfield and 13 Mile in Southfield, the ZaBot is a vending machine that comes equipped with two ovens especially designed to spit out piping-hot pizza dishes. They come with standard options like cheese, veggie, and pepperoni.

But there are some zany options fitting the ZaBot - like cheeseburger, Detroit Coney Island, and Breakfast-themed toppings as well.

"You walk up to the touch screen. You'll go through and select from a variety of items. Anything from cheese or pepperoni pizza all the way down to our garlic cheese sticks, soft pretzels, chocolate chip cookies," said Paul Chambers, co-founder of the ZaBot.

The ZaBot is a new feature to the Metro Detroit landscape, having recently opened to an overwhelming response, Chambers said.

"Order as many things as you like added in and within 3 to 5 minutes, you'll have a fresh hot pizza delivered right out to you."

The ZaBot also doesn't close. Pizzas can be ordered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Learn more about the pizza vending machine here.