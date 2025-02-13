Zach Bryan headlining Michigan Stadium's first ever concert

article

The Brief Country singer Zach Bryan will headline a Sept. 27 concert at Michigan Stadium. It will be the first concert hosted at the Big House in its nearly 100-year history.



Michigan Stadium, which opened nearly a century ago, will host its first ever concert this year.

County singer Zach Bryan is slated to play at the Big House on Sept. 27. He'll be joined by John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone.

With a capacity of more than 107,000, Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third-largest stadium in the world.

The Ann Arbor football stadium has hosted hockey and soccer, but never a concert.

"We are excited to have award-winning artist Zach Bryan perform the very first concert at Michigan Stadium," said Warde Manuel, U-M’s director of athletics. "I would like to thank the Board of Regents, President Ono, the Executive Officers of the University and many of our athletic department staff as well as AEG Presents, for all the work that has brought us to this point in the process. We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years and today marks that next step in the venture with great partners."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Get tickets here.