Zach Bryan's Michigan Stadium show nearing - How to get tickets to first Big House concert
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Country star Zach Bryan will make history in Ann Arbor this month when he performs the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium.
Bryan will be joined Sept. 27 by John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone.
With a capacity of more than 107,000, Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third-largest stadium in the world.
More tickets for the Big House show were recently released, and some are still available. Currently, a pair of tickets start at just under $250 for both. As of Thursday morning, the most expensive pair of standard tickets is listed for $350.
Resale tickets are also available, and currently are more affordable than standard tickets. They range from around $170 a pair up to thousands if you want to be closer to the stage. Some resale tickets listed on AXS Wednesday morning are going for more than $12,000 for spots right by the stage.