Zach Bryan's Michigan Stadium show nearing - How to get tickets to first Big House concert

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 4, 2025 8:39am EDT
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Zach Bryan headlines the Great Oak Stage during BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

    • Zach Bryan is performing at Michigan Stadium later this month.
    • More tickets were recently released for the University of Michigan stadium's first-ever concert.
    • Other artists who will join Bryan include John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Country star Zach Bryan will make history in Ann Arbor this month when he performs the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium.

Bryan will be joined Sept. 27 by John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone.

With a capacity of more than 107,000, Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third-largest stadium in the world. 

More tickets for the Big House show were recently released, and some are still available. Currently, a pair of tickets start at just under $250 for both. As of Thursday morning, the most expensive pair of standard tickets is listed for $350.

Resale tickets are also available, and currently are more affordable than standard tickets. They range from around $170 a pair up to thousands if you want to be closer to the stage. Some resale tickets listed on AXS Wednesday morning are going for more than $12,000 for spots right by the stage.

Find tickets here.

