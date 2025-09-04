Zach Bryan's Michigan Stadium show nearing - How to get tickets to first Big House concert

article

The Brief Zach Bryan is performing at Michigan Stadium later this month. More tickets were recently released for the University of Michigan stadium's first-ever concert. Other artists who will join Bryan include John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone.



Country star Zach Bryan will make history in Ann Arbor this month when he performs the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium.

Bryan will be joined Sept. 27 by John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone.

With a capacity of more than 107,000, Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third-largest stadium in the world.

More tickets for the Big House show were recently released, and some are still available. Currently, a pair of tickets start at just under $250 for both. As of Thursday morning, the most expensive pair of standard tickets is listed for $350.

Resale tickets are also available, and currently are more affordable than standard tickets. They range from around $170 a pair up to thousands if you want to be closer to the stage. Some resale tickets listed on AXS Wednesday morning are going for more than $12,000 for spots right by the stage.

Find tickets here.