Zonte Cade was killed in 2019, his family wants closure and justice

On Jan. 2nd, 2019, Zonte Cade had dropped his 4-year-old son off at a friends home and went to run an errand.

Cade's mom got a call from his friend later that evening saying he hadn't heard from him and Cade wasn't answering his phone. After he didn't answer her calls either, she filed a missing person's report.

Later that night, his car was found still running on the corner of Rowe Avenue near Pinewood Avenue. The car had bullet holes in it, but there was no body.

Four days later, his body was found by kids in an alley down the same block.

Cade was 28-years-old and a father of two young boys. His mom said Zonte had a bright future following his passion as a performer in the Detroit music scene and raising his two kids.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest. Call 1(800)SPEAK-UP to leave an anonymous tip.