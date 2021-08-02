Is August the Deadliest Driving Month of the Year? What Michigan Motorists Should Know

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

article

Do you know which month is the deadliest for Michigan motorists? Of course, car accidents happen throughout the year for a variety of reasons. Speeding, distracted drivers and hazardous road conditions are just a few of the factors that cause an average of 300,000 crashes every year, according to statistics from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

However, when it comes to auto accidents, some months are more dangerous than others. While there are more fatal crashes during the summer and into September, the highest number of traffic deaths occurs in August, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Furthermore, the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) found that seven of the 25 deadliest driving days occurred during August. During one five-year span, a national study found that 18,630 people died in auto accidents during August, with the most fatalities occurring on August 2. As a result, August is considered the most dangerous driving month of the year.

More Dangerous Driving Times

After August, September and July are the next most dangerous driving months. Additionally, while there are many serious accidents around Thanksgiving and Christmas, there are more fatalities on the 4th of July than on any other holiday.

Saturday ranks as the most dangerous day to be driving, followed by Friday. And, the deadliest time of day is from 3 – 6 pm, which is considered rush hour in most urban and suburban areas.

The "100 Deadliest Days" for Teen Drivers

The American Automobile Association (AAA)2 refers to the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the "100 deadliest days" for teenage drivers and their passengers. During these summer months, an average of 8,300 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers over the past nine years. This is approximately seven fatalities a day, more than the estimated six daily traffic deaths that occur the rest of the year.

Moreover, teen drivers ages 16 – 17 are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than adults.

Because most teens do not attend school during summer, they have more free time and less structure. And this year, with the majority of pandemic restrictions lifted, there are more parties, more concerts and more get-togethers with friends. In other words, this summer there are more opportunities for teens to get behind the wheel.

In addition, teens are more likely to engage in risky behaviors. Recent research from the AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index3 shows 72% of teen drivers ages 16 – 18 reported doing at least one of the following:

Speeding in residential neighborhoods and on the freeway

Texting while driving

Running a red light

Driving aggressively

Driving when tired

Not wearing a seat belt

How Parents Can Help Teens Stay Safe

Because most teens live at home, parents can help teen drivers avoid becoming part of the deadly statistics. Here are some suggestions from AAA:

Make sure teens complete a drivers’ education course that includes at least 50 hours of supervised driving practice

Talk with your teens about what it means to be a responsible driver

Stress the importance of wearing a seat belt while driving or riding as a passenger

Discuss the dangers of distracted driving

Prohibit new drivers from riding with other teen drivers or transporting teenage passengers to eliminate a major source of distraction

Model the practices you preach by wearing a seat belt and refraining from using a cell phone while driving

Summer Driving Tips for Safer Road Trips

Whether you are driving close to home or traveling to a distant destination, these tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)4 will help make all your rides safer and more enjoyable.

Keep a well-stocked emergency kit in your vehicle that includes a flashlight, flares, jumper cables, blankets and spare clothing, a tire jack and non-perishable food and drinking water

Carry an extra cell phone charger in your car

Plan your route ahead of time and check for weather, road conditions and traffic before heading out

Check the battery, lights, cooling and heating, fluid levels, belts, hoses and wiper blades before a long trip

Inspect tires regularly and always carry a spare that is in good working condition

Make sure children are protected in age- and size-appropriate car seats

Never get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Avoid using a cell phone or engaging in other distracting behaviors such as programming a GPS or eating

Our Experienced Car Accident Lawyers Are Ready to Start Your Case Today

Even the most careful driver can have an accident. If you or a loved one is injured in a crash, we can help. Our knowledgeable legal team knows what it takes to win your case, and we have the expertise and resources to make sure you receive the compensation you and your family deserve.

Car accident law is complicated, but finding the right car accident lawyer is simple.

Don’t let the legal clock run out. To get your case started, visit our website or call 1-800-CALL-SAM for a free, no-obligation remote consultation from the safety and comfort of your home.

Sources: