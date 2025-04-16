Navigating Seasonal Allergies: Insights and Solutions from Corewell Health

This content was provided by our sponsor, Corewell Health. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Seasonal allergies, also known as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, impact millions of people worldwide, causing inconvenience and affecting daily routines. As seasons change, allergens like pollen, mold spores and dust mites become more prevalent, triggering allergic reactions for some people. Corewell Health works with patients to help manage and alleviate symptoms.

"Our priority is helping patients take control of their seasonal allergies," said Devang Doshi, M.D., Corewell Health allergist. "By identifying allergens and combining lifestyle changes with medical treatments, we can significantly improve quality of life."

Where it begins

Seasonal allergies occur when the immune system overreacts to airborne substances that are typically harmless. Common allergens include:

Pollen: Released by trees, grasses and weeds, pollen is a primary trigger during spring, summer and fall.

Mold Spores: Mold thrives in damp environments and in outdoor areas during the fall and spring.

Dust Mites: These microscopic creatures are found in household dust and can exacerbate allergies year around.

Symptoms range from mild to severe and may include sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, itchy eyes, throat irritation and fatigue.

Effective management strategies

Dr. Doshi takes a proactive approach to managing seasonal allergies, combining lifestyle modifications, medical treatments and preventive measures.

1. Avoidance of Allergens

Monitor pollen forecasts and limit outdoor activities during peak pollen times, typically early morning and late afternoon

Keep windows closed and use air conditioning to reduce indoor pollen exposure

Regularly clean and vacuum the home to minimize dust and mold accumulation

2. Medication

Over-the-counter antihistamines, decongestants and nasal corticosteroids can provide relief from allergy symptoms. Consult your primary care provider to determine the most appropriate medication based on individual needs, Doshi said.

Prescription medications or allergy shots may be prescribed for more severe cases.

3. Lifestyle Adjustments

Shower and change clothes after spending time outdoors to remove pollen from skin and hair.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in the home to trap allergens and improve air quality.

Pets can carry pollen on their fur. Regularly groom or wipe pets down, especially if they go outside.

4. Testing

Corewell Health offers allergy testing to identify specific triggers and tailor treatment plans accordingly. Understanding the exact allergens responsible for your symptoms can lead to more effective management of your allergies.

Comprehensive care

Seasonal allergies can be challenging, but with the right strategies and support, you can effectively manage your symptoms and enjoy a better quality of life. Corewell Health is committed to helping through education, expert care and innovative solutions tailored to your individual needs.

