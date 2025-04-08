Step outside and feel alive this spring in Ann Arbor

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Whatever inspires you to get outside, you’ll find it in the Ann Arbor area this spring.

From the breathtaking beauty of blooming peonies to the challenging fairways of championship golf courses, the Ann Arbor area is adding a big pop of color to the season.

Perhaps the biggest attraction of spring in Ann Arbor is the stunning display of peonies. From late May to early June, make your way to the peony garden inside the Nichols Arboretum, affectionately known as The Arb, to see these beauties bloom. After you get your fill, you can set out for the rest of The Arb and explore the miles of scenic trails that take you through some truly stunning scenery. Trails are categorized by difficulty, and the paths – there are ones that’ll even take you by the Huron River – are a great spot for birding.

You’ll likely see warblers, vireos, flycatchers and some early-arriving swallows. You can go from amateur ornithologist to riding on a giant (inflatable) swan down the Huron River with ease in Ann Arbor. Or you can simply kayak, canoe or tube while soaking up some golden rays. The gentle currents and scenic banks make it an ideal setting for students and groups to rock out on the water, whether opting for something bright and vibrant (like the swan) or something more subdued and practical.

For those seeking even more extended outdoor activities, the Border-to-Border Trail is a must-experience spot this spring. The Border-to-Border Trail keeps all seven of the Ann Arbor area communities connected. Hike, bike or blade through the comprehensive network of scenic paths in this inclusive park, which is accessible to all.

The interconnectedness of the B2B Trail with other park trails allows for even more discovery. Just be sure to pack a snack and some sunscreen, because you may just want to keep going.

Ann Arbor also provides excellent golf courses. The meticulously maintained public courses cater to all skill levels, from seasoned professionals to casual players. Some of the ones that you must play include Ypsilanti’s Eagle Crest Golf Club and Ann Arbor’s Leslie Park Golf Course – both are filled with gorgeous greenery and alive with natural beauty. There are also top-flight courses in the surrounding communities.

This spring, feel the inspiration of the Ann Arbor area. Enjoy an energetic exploration of the Border-to-Border Trail, a serene drift down the Huron River, a peaceful garden walk or a round of golf all season long.

Get outdoors and get inspired in Ann Arbor.