A guide to the 2021 Detroit City FC season

Fans return to Keyworth Stadium for the first time in a year and a half this May.

While fans will finally be able to watch both the men's and women's teams play in person, there will be changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, masks are required and cannot be removed unless you are eating or drinking.

Seating

Fans will have assigned seats and can sit with up to six people. If you plan to sit in a group, all of the tickets must be purchased together. Fans are expected to socially distance themselves from people outside of their group.

Additionally, fans will be assigned an arrival time and entry gate. There will be a COVID screening before entry.

Tickets

Tickets can only be purchased online. They will be digital to allow for no contact entry.

When purchasing tickets, contact information for each person will need to be provided.

Parking

Parking is allowed on streets near the stadium, except for Goodson Street, Roosevelt Street, and Gallagher Street south of Jacob Street.

Fans can also park at the Hamtramck Town Center Shopping Center, Fowling Warehouse, and Detroit City Clubhouse.

There is parking available at Veterans Park and the Missant site only for people with pre-paid season passes.

Food and Drink

There will be a number of food trucks and drink options available on match days.

This includes food from Royal Kabob, Detroit Dough, Nosh Pit, Amicci’s Pizza, Balkan House, Srodek’s, Pablo’s Tacos, and Slow’s 2 Go.

Drinks from Brew Detroit, Angry Orchard, Stroh's, Tullymore Dew, and Detroit City Distillery will be available, as well as non-alcoholic options, including Faygo and Rip It Energy.

Schedules

2021 men’s schedule

May 1 vs. Maryland Bobcats FC | 7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

May 7 at New Amsterdam FC | 7 p.m. ET | Hudson Sports Complex | Warwick, NY

May 12 at Cal United Strikers | 10 p.m. ET | Championship Stadium at Great Park | Irvine, CA

May 15 at 1904 FC | 10 p.m. ET | Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center | Chula Vista, CA

May 22 at Michigan Stars | 7 p.m. ET | Romeo High School | Romeo MI

June 2 vs. LA Force | 7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 5 vs. Stumptown Athletic Club | 7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 26 vs. Chattanooga FC | 7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

July 3 vs. TBD | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

2021 men's US23 schedule

May 22 at Michigan Stars US2 | 4 p.m. ET | Romeo High School | Romeo, MI

May 29 at Livonia FC | 7 p.m. ET | Schoolcraft College | Livonia, MI

June 5 vs. West Michigan Bearings | 4 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 15 at West Michigan Bearings | 7 p.m. ET | South Christian High School | Byton Center, MI

June 19 at Inter Detroit | 8 p.m. ET | Pontiac, MI

June 23 vs. LK St. Clair FC | 7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 26 vs. Inter Detroit | 4 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 30 vs. Michigan Stars | 4 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

July 4 at Lansing Common FC | 2 p.m. | Lansing Eastern | Lansing, MI

July 11 vs. BIH Grand Rapids | 1 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

July 14 at LK St. Clair FC | 7:30 p.m. | Mount Clemens High School | Mount Clemens, MI

July 18 vs. Lansing Common FC | 1 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

July 21 at BIH Grand Rapids | 8 p.m. | TBD

2021 United Women’s Soccer schedule

May 23 at Lansing United2 p.m. | East Lansing Soccer Complex | Lansing, MI

May 26 at Corktown AFC7:30 p.m. | The Corner Ballpark | Detroit, MI

May 29 vs. Chicago Mustangs7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 5 at Muskegon Risers7 p.m. | Kehren Stadium | Muskegon, MI

June 12 vs. Corktown AFC7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 19 vs. Midwest United FC7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 26 at Indiana UnionTBD

July 2 at Midwest United FC6 p.m. | Midwest United FC Christian Athletic Complex | Kentwood, MI

July 10 vs. Lansing United 7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

2021 women's UWs2 schedule

May 29 at Rebels FC | 12 p.m. | Independence Park | Canton, MI

June 6 at Midland FC | 2 p.m. | Northworth University | Midland, MI

June 14 vs. Corktown AFC | 6 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 17 at Legends FC | 7 p.m. | Legacy Sports | Brighton, MI

June 20 at Michigan Stars | 6 p.m. | Romeo High School | Romeo, MI

June 22 vs. AFC Plymouth | 6 p.m.| Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

July 6 at Thundercats Soccer | 7 p.m. | Anchor Bay High School | Anchor Bay, MI

July 10 vs. Grand Haven Admirals | 4 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

July 15 vs. Livonia City FC | 6:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

July 22 at North Oakland FC | 6:30 p.m. | Total Sports Complex | Wixon, MI