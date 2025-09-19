Acuña Jr. hits HR, Elder pitches seven strong innings as Braves beat slumping Tigers 8-1

DETROIT (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and Bryce Elder pitched seven strong innings as the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping Detroit Tigers 10-1 on Friday night.

The Tigers have lost four straight and seven of their last eight, allowing the Cleveland Guardians to pull within three games of first place in the AL Central. They have been outscored 17-2 in their last three games.

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 19: Detroit Tigers Starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) hands the ball off to Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch in the second inning during the game between Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions on September 19, 2025 at Comerica Par Expand

Elder (8-10) allowed one run and five hits. He struck out six and walked none. Elder was facing the Tigers for the first time and has now pitched against every team other than the Braves.

The Braves scored three runs in each of the first two innings against former teammate Charlie Morton. Morton (9-11) allowed six runs while only getting four outs.

Jurickson Profar led off the game with a double, and Morton hit Matt Olson. It was the 200th time Morton had hit a batter, making him the fifth pitcher in MLB history to reach that dubious milestone and the first in 98 years.

Morton walked Acuña and Drake Baldwin to force in a run. Ozzie Albies followed with a two-run single.

Morton escaped the inning without further damage, but Nacho Alvarez Jr. started the second with an infield single. Profar grounded out, but Olson hit an RBI double to make it 4-0 and Acuña hit a two-run homer to end Morton’s night.

Spencer Torkelson made it 6-1 in the fourth with his 30th homer, but Elder only allowed four other hits.

Ha-Seong Kim increased the lead to 8-1 with a two-run homer in the eighth and Baldwin hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

Key moment

The Tigers had a chance for a rally when Parker Meadows tripled with two out in the third inning, but Elder got Gleyber Torres to ground out to third.

Key stat

Morton was the first pitcher born after 1900 to reach 200 hit batters. Walter Johnson was the last to hit 200 batters — Homer Summa of the Cleveland Indians — on June 9, 1927. The others to reach 200 — Gus Weyhing, Chick Fraser and Pink Hawley — all began their careers in the 19th century.

Up next

Tigers RHP Keider Montero (5-3, 4.32 ERA) goes against Braves LHP Joey Wentz (5-6, 5.56) on Saturday.