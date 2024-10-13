Aiden Hutchinson injured in third quarter of Lions game

article

With the Lions winning 34-6, Aiden Hutchison was still going hard early in the third quarter when he went down with an apparent broken leg.

The injury was bad enough that the NFL broadcast chose not to show replays of it happening.

Trainers brought out an air cast and put it on him before carting him off the field.

Hutchinson could be seen mouthing "it's broken" on the broadcast.

He was leading the NFL in sacks at the time of his injury. He had a tackle, two assists and a sack against the Cowboys before his injury.

The Lions went on to win the game 47-9.

