Lions lasso Cowboys offense en route to blowout victory

Jared Goff wasn't perfect like he was in his last outing, but he still led the Lions offense to nearly 500 total yards, going 18 for 25 for 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns as they trounced the Cowboys 47-9.

Aiden Hutchinson had a sack to extend his league lead before going down with an apparent broken leg in the third quarter, and Brian Branch picked off two passes as the defense shut down the Cowboy's offense all day.

The Cowboys took an early 3-0 lead, and from there it was all Lions, running off 27 straight points before Dallas got back on the scoreboard again just before the half to pull within 27-6. That's the closest it would get.

The Lions scored on the opening drive of the second half, winning the third quarter 10-3 to extend the lead. Both offenses went to back-up quarterbacks for much of the fourth quarter, but not before the Lions put up another 10 points to stretch the lead to 47-9.

David Montgomery had two touchdowns as he and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for more than 140 yards rushing. Jake Bates was 4/4 kicking field goals, making him a perfect 9/9 on the season.

Dallas had four turnovers, while the Lions never punted.

It was the first win for the Lions against the Cowboys in 11 years.

