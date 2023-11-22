Alex Lyon makes 16 saves for his 2nd NHL shutout, Red Wings beat Devils 4-0

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Lyon made 16 saves for his second career shutout, Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Lyon was making his second start of the season. Last April with Florida, he shut out Columbus.

Fabbri capped a three-goal spree in a 1:12 span late in the first period in Detroit’s first game since returning from the NHL’s Global Series Sweden. Lucas Raymond extended his goals streak to four games, Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider also scored and Daniel Sprong had two assists.

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 22: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his goal as Colin Miller #24 of the New Jersey Devils skates away dejected during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on November 22, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Pho Expand

New Jersey was shut out for the first time this season. Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves.

Raymond got the late first-period flurry going when he lifted a shot over Vanecek’s right shoulder off Fabbri’s feed during a 2 on-1.

Larkin, who has 25 points in 21 games against New Jersey, scored on a backhander through Vanecek’s legs 20 seconds later. Fabbri made it a 3-0 when he whistled a shot past Vanecek’s glove.

Seider had a power-play goal, on a slap shot from the point midway through the second period. The Wings were 2 for 41 on the power play prior to the goal.

Detroit is 9-0-2 when scoring four or more goals.

