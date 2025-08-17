Brooks Lee’s 1st grand slam highlights 6-run 3rd inning as Twins top Tigers 8-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brooks Lee’s first career grand slam capped a six-run third inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 Sunday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Byron Buxton had a homer among his three hits and Royce Lewis also went deep for Minnesota, which won for the second time in seven games.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 17: Brooks Lee #2 of the Minnesota Twins hits a grand slam home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of the game at Target Field on August 17, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Get Expand

Making his seventh career start, and first since Sept. 2, 2023 with Pittsburgh, Thomas Hatch (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out four in five innings.

Lee’s slam off former Twins pitcher Chris Paddack to the seats in right field — Minnesota’s first slam since Carlos Correa on July 5, 2024 at Houston —made it 7-1 and highlighted a third inning that began with Buxton’s 25th home run, a 388-foot shot that reached the second deck in left field.

Kerry Carpenter had an RBI single for the AL Central-leading Tigers, who lost for the first time in six games.

Acquired from the Twins on July 28 , Paddack (4-11) allowed eight earned runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings and lost to Minnesota for the second time in three starts. The right-hander allowed four earned runs in four innings of a 6-3 loss Aug. 5. He’s allowed at least eight runs three times this season.

Key moment

With two outs in the Minnesota third, Lewis fell behind 0-2. He took two balls, had a foul ball land just out of the reach of first baseman Spencer Torkelson, then took two more balls for a walk. Lee’s grand slam came four pitches later.

Key stat

Detroit had just three hits and struck out 12 times, including seven straight batters against relievers Michael Tonkin, Cole Sands and Génesis Cabrera.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76 ERA) faces Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38) in Detroit.

The Twins open a home series against the Athletics on Tuesday with RHP Joe Ryan (12-5, 2.72) scheduled to face LHP Jacob Lopez (6-6, 3.30).