Capitals beat the Red Wings 4-3 in overtime in a crucial East playoff race matchup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Strome scored twice, Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night in a pivotal matchup in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Capitals moved two points ahead of Detroit and still have an extra game left to play. They’re also right on the heels of Philadelphia for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

"I think we’re proving a lot of people wrong right now," Strome said.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: Dylan Strome #17 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with John Carlson #74 after scoring the game winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings during overtime at Capital One Arena on March 26, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Washington has won three in a row and five of six to improve its postseason position to the best it has been in recent weeks. There are 10 games left for the Caps to play this NHL regular season as they attempt to get back in after failing to qualify last year.

They came to play in arguably the franchise’s most meaningful game since 2022, with Lindgren making plenty of big stops and offense coming from all over the lineup. Fourth-liner Nic Dowd opened the scoring, Connor McMichael and Strome each had a goal early in the third period and Strome scored again 2:55 into 3-on-3 OT.

Alex DeBrincat ended a 12-game goal drought, David Perron scored on the power play late in the second and Patrick Kane tied it with 5:20 left in the third. Kane’s goal to get the game to overtime allowed the Red Wings to salvage a very important point, with the New York Islanders also chasing them.

Detroit losing a second in a row and for the 10th time in 13 games could ultimately harm its chances of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Nine games remain for coach Derek Lalonde’s team to get back into a spot ahead of Philadelphia or Washington, with one more game against the Capitals left on the schedule back home April 9.

The Capitals were without winger Sonny Milano, who was injured Sunday against Winnipeg, and Tom Wilson, now halfway through his six-game suspension. Michael Sgarbossa replaced Milano in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Continue their road trip Thursday night at the Carolina Hurricanes.

Capitals: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.