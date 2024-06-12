CJ Abrams doubles and homers as Nationals beat Tigers 7-5 for 5th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a double and a home run and the Washington Nationals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Wednesday night for their first five-game winning streak in three years.

Jake Irvin (5-5) gave up gave up one run on six hits in six innings.

Washington last won five straight between June 19-24, 2021. A victory on Thursday would give the team its first six-game winning streak since an eight-game streak from Sept. 23-29, 2019 — the year the Nationals won the World Series.

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 12: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park on June 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) Expand

Detroit’s Reese Olson (1-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Olson has a 10.43 ERA in three June starts after posting a 1.92 ERA in his first 10 starts.

Matt Vierling hit his first career lead-off homer to give Olson the lead, but Abrams tied the game with a home run in the third.

The Nationals went up 2-1 on Keibert Ruiz’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning then took control with a three-run fifth.

Jacob Young led off with a double and scored on Abrams’ two-base hit. Jesse Winker singled and Eddie Rosario made it 4-1 with an RBI single. Luis García Jr. reached on a fielder’s choice, then stole second. Carson Kelly’s throw sailed into center field, allowing Winker to score from third.

Abrams nearly added to his batting line in the sixth, but Mark Canha made a diving stop at first base to rob him of an RBI double.

The Tigers scored three in the eighth, including Gio Urshela’s two-run double.

Washington made it 7-4 with two runs off Will Vest in the ninth.

Kyle Finnigan allowed a homer to Riley Greene in the bottom of the inning before finishing the game for his 19th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Nationals placed 1B Joey Gallo on the injured list with a pulled left hamstring and recalled INF Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the three-game series on Thursday, with Detroit RHP Casey Mize (1-4, 4.73) facing LHP Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.15).