Comerica Park introduces newest food offerings ahead of Tigers Opening Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Tigers Opening Day is right around the corner, and this season features a slate of new food offerings at Comerica Park.
This includes partnering with small restaurants to enhance menu options around the ballpark.
New Comerica Park foods
Section 122: Hamtramck
Pierogi Nacho: Potato & cheddar pierogi w/ hatch chili queso, polish kielbasa crumbles, caramelized onions and sauerkraut
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Section 336:
Tiger Tail: Footlong corn dog, hand battered, rolled in cheese powder, topped with coney chili, orange mustard & diced onions
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Section 328:
Smoked Bone-In Short Rib Sandwich: Slow smoked bone-in short rib, elote slaw, BBQ mayo, on a martin’s potato roll
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Local restaurant partners
Section 140: Breadless
Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch: Herb-roasted chicken, roasted sweet potato, truffle buttermilk ranch, hot sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, baby spinach, wrapped in swiss chard
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Section 149: Slow’s BBQ
Orange Terror: Spicy andouille sausage, Tajin spiked sweet potato, roasted orange peppers & onions, topped with Slow’s tiger-style sauce, w/ lime
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Section 133: Bert’s BBQ
Turkey Leg: Slow smoked turkey leg topped with a barbecue sauce drizzle
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Big Cat Court (Section 119): Taqueria El Rey
Grilled Cheese Sonoran Dog: Bacon wrapped hot dog, beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, on top of a grilled cheese bun
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Section 151: Fairway
Steak Frites: French fries w/ fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus peninsula steak & zip sauce
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
The Legacy: Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice angus peninsula steak, garlic aioli, provolone, arugula, balsamic glaze, on an onion roll
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Section 119 Big Cat Court:
Guernsey Orange sherbet ice cream
(Photo: Ilitch Sports)
Throughout Comerica Park
Little Caesars Pizza: Deep dish pizza