Comerica Park introduces newest food offerings ahead of Tigers Opening Day

article

Detroit Tigers Opening Day is right around the corner, and this season features a slate of new food offerings at Comerica Park.

This includes partnering with small restaurants to enhance menu options around the ballpark.

New Comerica Park foods

Section 122: Hamtramck

Pierogi Nacho: Potato & cheddar pierogi w/ hatch chili queso, polish kielbasa crumbles, caramelized onions and sauerkraut

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Section 336:

Tiger Tail: Footlong corn dog, hand battered, rolled in cheese powder, topped with coney chili, orange mustard & diced onions

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Section 328:

Smoked Bone-In Short Rib Sandwich: Slow smoked bone-in short rib, elote slaw, BBQ mayo, on a martin’s potato roll

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Local restaurant partners

Section 140: Breadless

Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch: Herb-roasted chicken, roasted sweet potato, truffle buttermilk ranch, hot sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, baby spinach, wrapped in swiss chard

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Section 149: Slow’s BBQ

Orange Terror: Spicy andouille sausage, Tajin spiked sweet potato, roasted orange peppers & onions, topped with Slow’s tiger-style sauce, w/ lime

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Section 133: Bert’s BBQ

Turkey Leg: Slow smoked turkey leg topped with a barbecue sauce drizzle

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Big Cat Court (Section 119): Taqueria El Rey

Grilled Cheese Sonoran Dog: Bacon wrapped hot dog, beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, on top of a grilled cheese bun

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Section 151: Fairway

Steak Frites: French fries w/ fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus peninsula steak & zip sauce

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

The Legacy: Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice angus peninsula steak, garlic aioli, provolone, arugula, balsamic glaze, on an onion roll

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Section 119 Big Cat Court:

Guernsey Orange sherbet ice cream

(Photo: Ilitch Sports)

Throughout Comerica Park

Little Caesars Pizza: Deep dish pizza