Connor Ingram makes 28 saves, Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-0 to end home losing streak

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor Ingram made 28 saves to tie for the NHL shutout lead with six and the Arizona Coyotes won at home for the first time in six weeks, beating the reeling Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Friday night.

Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad scored. The Coyotes had lost seven in a row at Mullett Arena and 16 of their last 18 overall. Arizona’s last home win was Jan. 22 against Pittsburgh.

Ingram matched Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for the NHL shutout lead.

TEMPE, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Alex Lyon #34 of the Detroit Red Wings makes a save against Jack McBain #22 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Mullett Arena on March 08, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona.

The Red Wings, fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, lost their fourth straight and continued to struggle without injured captain Dylan Larkin, who will miss at least the next two weeks. Larkin, who has a lower-body injury, leads Detroit with 28 goals and 54 points.

Alex Lyon had 22 saves for the Red Wings, who have 72 points and entered Friday tied with Tampa Bay for seventh overall in the East.

"An awful start, tough to explain," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Very disappointing."

McBain opened the scoring when he put a rebound past Lyon 2:35 into the game. Fellow fourth-liners Liam O’Brien and Michael Carcone assisted on McBain’s seventh goal of the season.

"We had a good feeling right from the get-go," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.

Kerfoot and Cooley each scored their 11th of the season, with Cooley’s coming on a power play after the Red Wings were called for having too many men on the ice. Cooley scored on a one-timer to make it 3-0 with 2:56 left in the first period.

"We got a goal early and we just built off that," said Cooley, the 19-year-old who was the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft. "It’s good to finally get a win on home ice."

Detroit didn’t manage a shot on goal until 10 minutes into the period, by which time Arizona led 2-0. The Red Wings, after just six shots on goal in the opening period, came out as the aggressors in the second period but couldn’t solve Ingram.

"I liked the way we played with the lead (in the first period)," Tourigny said. He said he thought the second period wasn’t as good but in the third, "They had to earn every chance they had.

"When your goalie plays like that, that changes your team," Tourigny said about Ingram. "I think you play with more confidence, we were really good in the first period, and he was really good the rest of the game."

Bjugstad, who missed Thursday’s loss to Minnesota, converted on a pass from Nick Schmaltz to make it 4-0 in the second period. The goal, Bjugstad’s 15th of the season, was the 300th point of the forward’s career.

Neither team made much noise at the trade deadline. Detroit sent forward Klim Kostin to San Jose for prospect defenseman Radim Semek and New Jersey’s seventh-round draft pick. Arizona shipped defenseman Matt Dumba to Tampa Bay and forward Jason Zucker to Nashville for draft picks.

Red Wings: At Vegas on Saturday night.