Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom lead the Rangers past the Tigers, 10-3

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Seager had two solo home runs and an RBI double, Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in five-plus innings and the Texas Rangers beat Detroit 10-3 on Saturday night to end the Tigers’ winning streak at five.

Seager’s 19th career multi-homer game and second of the season came after he sat out two games to rest a hamstring injury. Joc Pederson supplied a two-run homer and Josh Smith and Evan Carter added solo shots and Adolis Garcia had two RBIs for the Rangers, who ended a three-game slide.

DETROIT, MI - MAY 10: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pulls at his chewing gum after giving up a home run to Joc Pederson #4 of the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Comerica Park on May 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Bu Expand

DeGrom (3-1) had six straight strikeouts in the first and second innings. He gave up two runs and five hits.

Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene homered for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty (1-5) allowed five runs on four hits — all homers — in three innings. The home run total was the most he’s allowed in 161 career starts. Flaherty has been the losing pitcher in his last five starts.

