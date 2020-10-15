Detroit Awarded 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Regionals

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced today that Detroit has been selected to host the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Regionals at Little Caesars Arena.

“We are grateful to be selected by the NCAA to host the 2024 Men’s Basketball Regionals,” said Dave Beachnau, Detroit Sports Commission Senior Vice President. “A special thanks goes out to 313 Presents, Little Caesars Arena, Oakland University and the University of Detroit Mercy who helped land this incredible event. We’re focused on working together to deliver an unforgettable experience for all of the student-athletes and fans.”

The NCAA March Madness logo on the floor during the NCAA Basketball First round practice session at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

It will mark the first time Little Caesars Arena will host the regionals, resulting in the third NCAA basketball postseason event awarded to the venue in the span of six years. It will also be the first time since 2008 the regionals will take place in the Motor City.

“As Detroit’s premier live entertainment company, 313 Presents, in partnership with the Detroit Sports Commission and host institutions - University of Detroit Mercy and Oakland University - could not be more excited for Little Caesars Arena to be selected to host the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Regionals,” said 313 President Howard Handler. “Bringing this elite event to our guests from near and far is the epitome of our mission - to provide access to amazing entertainment and alive moments inspired by the soul of Detroit. We look forward to showcasing the best in collegiate athletics at our world-class venue and creating memorable experiences for the student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Metro Detroit has been granted nine NCAA championships - covering five different sports - since 2017, including the upcoming 2021 Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds, 2021 Division II Women's Golf Championships, 2022 Division I Men's College Wrestling Championships and 2022 Division II Men's Golf Championships at TPC Michigan.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity for Little Caesars Arena to host the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regionals, in addition to the upcoming 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament 1st and 2nd Rounds and the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships, said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We look forward to showcasing the great city of Detroit to fans and visitors, and our organization will create a tremendous experience for the competing student-athletes. We’d like to thank our partners at Detroit Mercy and Oakland University and the Detroit Sports Commission for their passionate commitment, and especially the NCAA for entrusting our organization to host world-class events for Detroiters and collegiate sports fans across the country.”

The regionals will be co-hosted by the University of Detroit Mercy and Oakland University.

“I am very excited and proud that Oakland University will be hosting the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regionals,” said Oakland University Director of Athletics Steve Waterfield. “I appreciate the partnership with the Detroit Sports Commission and know that together we will present a world class event that will provide participants and spectators a remarkable experience and highlight Southeast Michigan’s strong, storied sports culture.”

“This is a tremendous honor to once again have the opportunity and privilege to host the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the city of Detroit,” said University of Detroit Mercy Director of Athletics Robert C. Vowels, Jr. “The University has a proud history of hosting a number of NCAA Championships at some outstanding venues in the Silverdome, Ford Field and the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena, and we look forward to teaming with Oakland University, the Detroit Sports Commission and Olympia Entertainment once again to put on a great show for the Motor City.”

Detroit Mercy will also host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship at Thunderbowl Lanes. It will be the fourth time the Titans have hosted the national women’s bowling championship (2009, 2011, 2013). The event returns after being canceled this year due to COVID-19.

“It is great to once again partner with the Detroit Sports Commission and Thunderbowl Lanes to bring back the NCAA Women's Bowling Championship,” said University of Detroit Mercy Director of Athletics Robert C. Vowels, Jr. “With the pandemic, we were not able to host this year's event, but bowling is one of the premier sports in the state of Michigan and is always highly competitive and exciting and such a sight to see a national champion crowned.”

As part of the NCAA’s bidding process, 86 of their 90 annual championships, including preliminary and regional competitions, in 24 sports were up for bid from fall of 2022 through spring of 2026. The DSC submitted for 12 events total in seven different sports on behalf of the metro Detroit region in February. It will join the host institutions as co-hosts for both events awarded