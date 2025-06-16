Detroit City FC Pride Night coming up -- What to expect at doubleheader

The Brief Detroit City FC's Pride Night is June 21. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, including drag shows, during the doubleheader. There will be options for fans to support Ruth Ellis Center at the games.



Catch both the men's and women's Detroit City Football Club games and celebrate the club's Pride Night this weekend at Keyworth Stadium.

The busy day, which begins with the men playing at 4 p.m. and the women playing at 7 p.m., will feature live entertainment and options for supporting Ruth Ellis, a center that helps young LGBTQ+ people in the Metro Detroit area.

Both the men's and women's teams will wear this year's Pride kit, which will then be auctioned off after the games. Proceeds from the jersey auction will support Ruth Ellis Center through this year's Prideraiser campaign. DCFC's fan group, Northern Guard Supporters, will also be on site with a booth where donations to Ruth Ellis can be made.

During pregame, Dirty Elizabeth will perform with support from DJ Zoe Talley. Between the matches, catch a drag performance by Jadein Black, Vivian Aphrodisia, and Lana Sevol.

In addition to the fundraisers and entertainment, volunteers with Free Mom Hugs, a nonprofit that provides hugs and support to members of the LGBTQ+ community, will be at the games for those who need them.

Beyond Pride Night

Keyworth's game isn't the time you can celebrate Pride Month with DCFC. A watch party planned for June 28 at the Detroit City Clubhouse will include drag bingo with Jadein Black and Vivian Aphrodisia.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. bingo. Game kickoff is at 7 p.m.