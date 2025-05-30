Prideraiser 2025: Pledges, donors sought for annual Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Detroit City Football Club scores a goal this June, an organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth benefits.
DCFC's Northern Guard Supporters (NGS) are again pledging to make a donation per goal scored by both the men's and women's teams at home and on the road as part of this year's Prideraiser benefiting the Ruth Ellis Center.
Through previous campaigns, more than $250,000 has been raised and donated to the Ruth Ellis Center, which provides resources, outreach, support, and more to young people in the LGBTQ+ community.
So far this year, nearly $740 has been pledged per goal.
How to donate
Donors can choose to pledge an amount they will donate per every goal or a one-time donation.
Corporate sponsorships are also being sought.
Those interested in sponsoring Prideraiser, can email ngscares@gmail.com.
DCFC June schedule
Men's team
June 7 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
June 14 at Loudoun United FC
June 21 vs. Miami FC
June 25 vs. Club Santos Laguna
June 28 at Hartford Athletic
Women's team
June 7 vs. Kalamazoo FC
June 11 at FC Macomb
June 18 at United FC Macomb
June 21 vs. AFC Ann Arbor
June 25 at Toledo Villa FC
June 28 at Kalamazoo FC
Other DCFC Pride events
Tie-dye fundraiser
In addition to collecting pledges for June goals, NGS is holding a tie-dye fundraiser in support of Ruth Ellis Center.
For $25, you can join other soccer fans on June 14 to tie-dye a shirt, with proceeds going to the center.
This event will be held at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit. Learn more here.
DCFC Pride Night game
June 21, a double-header day with both the men's and women's teams playing, it's Pride Night at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.
As part of that night, NGS will be selling special merch as part of a sticker and button design contest. Design submissions are still open and will be until June 13, with the winner being selected on June 14. Submit a design to ngscares@gmail.com.
Also, NGS will have a booth set up where attendees can make donations to Ruth Ellis.
Get tickets to Pride Night here.