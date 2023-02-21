Detroit City FC's women's schedule announced ahead of 2023 season

article

The women of Detroit City Football Club will play their first game of the season May 13 when the Flint City Bucks travel to Keyworth Stadium.

After the first home game of the season, DCFC heads on the road for three games.

A highlight of this season includes the first-ever men's and women's doubleheader on May 27. The men's team will play Birmingham Legion FC at 4 p.m. before the women's 7 p.m. match against Kalamazoo FC.

Season tickets are now available. These tickets include entry into both the women's matches and men's games, which start at home on March 25. Get tickets here.

DCFC women's schedule (home games bolded):

May 13 – Flint City Bucks at 7:30 p.m.

May 17 – Kalamazoo FC at 7 p.m.

May 20 – Flint City Bucks at 7 p.m.

May 24 – Cleveland Force at 7 p.m.

May 27 – Kalamazoo FC at 7 p.m.

June 3 – AFC Ann Arbor at 7 p.m.

June 6 – Midwest United at 8 p.m.

June 9 – Midwest United at 7:30 p.m.

June 14 – Cleveland Force at 7 p.m.

June 17 – Flint City Bucks at 7:30 p.m.

June 28 – Cleveland Force at 7:30 p.m.

July 1 – AFC Ann Arbor at 7 p.m.