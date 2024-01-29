Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he didn't regret attempting two unsuccessful fourth-down attempts during Sunday's loss against the 49ers.

The Lions missed out on the Super Bowl when they fell 34-31 to San Francisco in the NFC Championship.

Going into the second half, the Lions were up by 17, but San Francisco quickly caught up. Two failed fourth-down conversions didn't help the Lions.

Their first attempt in the third quarter came up empty on a dropped pass by Josh Reynolds at the Niners' 28-yard line. Then, in the fourth quarter, Campbell opted to pass up a potential tying field goal to try to convert.

Campbell says, despite the outcome, he doesn't regret the decisions.

"I just felt really good about us converting and getting our momentum, and not letting them play long ball," he said. "It's easy hindsight, I know, I get that, but I don't regret those decisions."

He said he understands there will be scrutiny over his choices.

"It just didn't work out," Campbell said.

Campbell described the second-half loss as "uncharacteristic," noting that his team has always been able to get momentum back.

"That's not like us. We had plays to be made that we just didn't make. We normally do," he said.

Campbell praised the defense in the third quarter but said the team still didn't make the plays needed to win.

"That hasn't been us all year, and it showed up today at the worst time," he said.