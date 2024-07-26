Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley to miss 2024 season with ‘significant’ injury

article

On the third day of training, just as the Detroit Lions players were getting ready to take the field, head coach Dan Campbell announced kicker Michael Badgley will miss the entire season.

Campbell announced on Friday that Badgley was injured on Thursday preparing for practice. The injury, which was not disclosed by Campbell, will require surgery.

The Lions said Badgley will be put on injured reserve and will miss the entire season.

"I feel awful for Badgley, man," Campbell said. "He worked his tail off to get ready for this season and he was having a good spring and was ready for camp. It's tough."

Badgley replaced Riley Patterson as the team's field goal kicker in December of last year, hitting all four of his field goals in the regular season and all three in the playoffs.

The Lions, for now, appear to be turning to former UFL kicker Jake Bates, who was signed in June after the UFL season wrapped up.

Bates kicked for the Michigan Panthers, going 17-for-22 including a 64-yard field goal he drilled at Ford Field. It was one of three 60-plus field goals Bates kicked in the season.

The Texas native was previously a collegiate soccer player at Central Arkansas before taking the leap to college football, making stops at Texas State and Arkansas as their kickoff specialist.

Campbell said the team brought in other kickers to work out but are not in a hurry to sign one to replace Badgley.