Detroit PWHL team announcement expected Wednesday

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The Brief Detroit is expected to get a PWHL team during this year's expansion. Both Detroit's Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced press conferences at the same time Wednesday. This would be the first PWHL expansion announcement this year.



After years of fans in the city throwing their support behind the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), Detroit is poised to get a team this week.

Following a press conference announcement from Ilitch Sports + Entertainment regarding "an exciting announcement" on Wednesday morning, speculation mounted that the announcement would be that the PWHL is coming to the city for more than some Takeover Tour games.

While no officials have confirmed that directly, the PWHL announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would be holding an expansion press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the same time as the Detroit presser.

Though exciting, this announcement does not come as a surprise to many fans after four successful Takeover Tour games at Little Caesars Arena, and Red Wings co-owner Denise Ilitch's recent remark that she sees Detroit getting a team soon.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 28: A detail of the PWHL logo is seen before the game between the Seattle Torrent and the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena on November 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fans have been calling for a team in Hockeytown longer than just this season, but the league passed up the city in favor of Vancouver and Seattle as expansion cities last year.

There have been concerns about whether LCA could handle adding another professional sports team, given that it is already home to the Pistons and Red Wings. While it hasn't been announced where Detroit's expected team will play, it's likely it will be LCA, as that is where Wednesday's announcement will be held.

This comes after both of the PWHL's Takeover Tour games were double-headers with the Wings, likely testing the feasibility of another team using the venue.

FOX 2 plans to stream the announcement live at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it below.