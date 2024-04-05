Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Tigers Opening Day: How to get a discount on a Lyft ride home from Comerica Park

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 5, 2024 8:54am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If your Tigers Opening Day plans include alcohol, Wallside Windows will help you get home safely.

As part of the "Smart Ride With Wallside" promotion, the window company is once again offering half off Lyft rides from Comerica Park on Friday.

Use the code WALLSIDE2024 when requesting a Lyft home to receive the discount. Wallside will cover up to $30. 

"This is a year of celebration for everyone involved in our 80-year-old family business, and we’ll celebrate on Opening Day, too. It’s a holiday in Detroit and at Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers. I’m a fan, my father is a fan. We know many of our employees and customers are Tigers fans, too," said Wallside President Adam Blanck. "We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely."

