Dylan Larkin signs 8-year contract extension with Detroit Red Wings

article

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin signed an eight-year contract extension with the team Wednesday.

This contract has an average annual value of $8.7 million, according to the team.

The center has the most goals, assists, points, power play goals, power play points, game-winning goals, and shots for the team this season.

Larkin, 26, was selected by the Red Wings in 2014 and made his debut in the National Hockey League at 19. He's been captain since January 2021.