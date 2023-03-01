Expand / Collapse search

Dylan Larkin signs 8-year contract extension with Detroit Red Wings

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Detroit Red Wings
FOX 2 Detroit
article

OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 28: Detroit Red Wings Center Dylan Larkin (71) applies pressure on the forecheck during first period National Hockey League action between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators on February 28, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre i

Expand

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin signed an eight-year contract extension with the team Wednesday.

This contract has an average annual value of $8.7 million, according to the team.

The center has the most goals, assists, points, power play goals, power play points, game-winning goals, and shots for the team this season. 

Larkin, 26, was selected by the Red Wings in 2014 and made his debut in the National Hockey League at 19. He's been captain since January 2021. 