Fabbri and Raymond score in 3rd period as Red Wings beat Blues 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond scored in the third period to lift the Detroit Red Wings over the scuffling St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Moritz Seider, Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Michael Rasmussen also had goals for the Red Wings, who were 0-2-1 in their previous three games.

Kevin Hayes scored twice for the Blues, who also got goals from Marco Scandella and Brandon Saad. St. Louis has lost a season-high four straight, and five of six.

Raymond tied it 4-all with a power-play goal 48 seconds into the third. Fabbri put the Red Wings up 5-4 at 6:38 when he scored against his former team. Rasmussen added an empty-net goal at 18:21.

Ville Husso (9-4-2) stopped 33 shots in his first game against the Blues since they traded him to Detroit for a third-round draft pick in July 2022.

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves and fell to 8-9-1.

St. Louis used three second-period goals to go ahead 4-3.

Hayes scored twice 31 seconds apart, giving the Blues a 3-2 lead. He scored at 1:40 when he was in front of the net and deflected in a shot by Nick Leddy. Seider then turned the puck over as Hayes intercepted his pass and scored an unassisted goal at 2:11.

Seider made up for the mistake when he scored at 9:47, tying the game at 3.

Scandella, a stay-at-home defenseman, scored an unassisted short-handed goal on a backhand at 16:53. Shayne Gostisbehere snapped his stick on a one-timer and Scandella snatched the loose puck, skated in on a breakaway and scored his first goal this season.

That gave St. Louis an NHL-leading eight short-handed goals - one more than the team has on the power play. The Blues went 0 for 2 with the man advantage, dropping to 7 for 83 this season. The only club worse is Washington.

It was Scandella's first goal in 32 games. His last one came March 21, 2023, when he scored at home against Detroit.

Detroit played without David Perron, who served the second of a six-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub on Saturday.



UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Blues: Host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

