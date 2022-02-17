Fire tears through clubhouse at Oakland Hills

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A devastating fire swept through the iconic clubhouse Thursday at a suburban Detroit golf course that is one of Michigan's most exclusive clubs and the site of many professional tournaments.

Flames ripped through the roof at the sprawling, multi-story clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art.

Members were stunned.

Greg Kampe, men's basketball coach at Oakland University, told The Detroit News: "It's hard to talk when you're crying."

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Fire officials said the clubhouse was one of the largest wood structures in Michigan.

"Our thoughts are with our friends at Oakland Hills. ... We will support the club wherever possible in this rebuilding process," said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer at the United States Golf Association.

The club has two golf courses designed by Donald Ross. The South Course reopened last summer following a $12.1 million restoration, with a goal to bring major championships back to Oakland Hills.

The club will host the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042.