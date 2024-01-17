Ford Field bag policy: What's allowed at Detroit Lions playoff game vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the fans lucky enough to get tickets to the Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend? Know what's allowed in Ford Field and what you can't have before waiting in the cold line to get inside.

The NFL has a bag policy that limits the size and types of bags that can be brought in, and the stadium has a long list of items that will get you turned away at the door.

Related: Where to tailgate, watch the Lions game, and more

Here's what to know before you go:

Bag policy

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags are allowed, though they cannot be larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

One-gallon plastic freezer bags are also allowed.

The only non-clear bags allowed are clutches, binocular cases, and camera cases that are 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches or smaller.

Exceptions are made for medical items, such as insulin, portable oxygen, small soft-pack coolers, and breast pumps.

Items allowed inside Ford Field

Medically necessary items including insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small so pack coolers and breast pumps

Infant items in a clear bag (bottles, formula) are allowed with a child. Diaper bags are not allowed per the NFL Bag Policy.

Small radios (must be used with an earpiece or headphones)

Umbrellas, small compact only. Must be placed securely under the seat.

Handheld posters & signs without poles or sticks. Must not block another guest’s view.

Battery operated clothing or signs if approved aer thorough inspection. Loose batteries & wires are not allowed.

Football helmets. Altered helmets equipped with spikes or any other item that can be used as a weapon are not permitted.

Tablets (iPads, Kindles, etc.) Inappropriate subject matter should not be displayed and must not block another guest’s view

Seat cushions not exceeding 15" x 15" and must not contain arm rests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs

Related article

Items not allowed inside Ford Field

If you try to enter Ford Field with an item that is prohibited you may be asked to bring it back to your vehicle or have it confiscated.

Prohibited items include: