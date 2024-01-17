Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Things to do this weekend in celebration of playoff game

The things to do weekend event guide is going to be a bit different this week.

Normally, the guide highlights a handful of events around Metro Detroit - fun for families, shopping, adult outings. With the Detroit Lions playing their second playoff game Sunday, the focus is going to be on one thing only - football.

The Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.

Here are some ways to tailgate, watch the game, and more:

Bring the whole family for the Lions Tailgate Celebration at Robert C. Valade Park along the Detroit River. The event from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday includes a DJ, facepainting, tailage food and drinks, and more. Learn more.

Many bars in Detroit will be packed for the game. Get the fun started at 10 a.m. Sunday by tailgating at Hockeytown Cafe in Downtown Detroit.

The first floor opens at 10 a.m. and the third floor opens at 11 a.m. Heaters will be set up on the roof to help quell the winter chill.

DJ Chachi will be there for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a photobooth, beer merch and samples, food and drink specials, bar games, and more.

10 a.m. not early enough? Visit Tin Roof Detroit starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment all day. Reservations are not available, but you can get a skip the line fast pass for $100.

Looking for a mix of food options while you cheer on the Lions? Head to Detroit Shipping Co. Choose from six vendors while you watch the game at this event scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Find a spot inside the food hall or outside under the heated tents.

David Vintage will also be there with Lions gear.

Pregame and celebrate (hopefully) a Lions win at The Old Shillelagh in Downtown Detroit. Hangout at the bar from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. All three floors, including a heated rooftop and patio, will be open.

Enjoy live music and a DJ both pre- and post-game.

Can't make it to Detroit? No problem.

Visit Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville to tailgate and catch the game on the giant screen while enjoying food and drinks. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and entry is free. Reserve a ticket here.

There's Lions fun scheduled ahead of rhe game, too.

Pregame with live music from Power Play Detroit over at John Cowley & Sons in Farmington at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Get your furry friend in on the fun by bringing them to Premier Pet Supplies in Detroit from 5-7 p.m. Saturday for Lions-themed pet portraits. Ten dollars will get you a photo of your pet by Ruff Life Photography. Proceeds benefit Detroit Alley Cats. Learn more.