Former Lion Alex Karras voted into Hall of Fame

Former Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 15-person Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday.

Karras played 13 years for the Lions from 1958-1970. He earned pro bowl honors four times in his career and was named as a member of the NFL's 1960's all decade team.

The Lions inducted Karras into the 'Pride of the Lions' in 2018.

The team released the following statement:

“We would like to congratulate the entire Karras family on the selection of Alex into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“While we were thrilled to induct Alex into our most recent Pride of the Lions Class in 2018, today’s announcement solidifies his place as not only one of the all-time great Lions players, but also one of the best to ever play in the NFL.

“We also would like to congratulate all of Alex’s fellow Centennial Slate Hall of Fame inductees.”

Other people voted into the Hall of Fame's class of 2020 include:

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former New York Giants general manager George Young, Ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris, Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie, safety Donnie Shell, safety Bobby Dillon, Duke Slater, one of the NFL's first black players, defensive standout Ed Sprinkle, NFL Films pioneer Steve Sabol, wide receiver Harold Carmichael and offensive tackles Winston Hill and Jim Covert.

Over the weekend, the election of coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson as part of the special class celebrating the NFL's 100th season was revealed.