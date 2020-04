Former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman is selling personal memorabilia including his 1984 Big 10 Championship ring he won at Ohio St. to help those impacted by COVID-19. Click on the link if you would like to bid. https://www.ebay.com/itm/Chris-Spielman-s-Personal-1984-Ohio-State-Big-Ten-Championship-Ring-Buckeyes-OSU/313043879270?hash=item48e2de8566:g:ZNQAAOSw1tVehK8L