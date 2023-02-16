How Michigan basketball will honor Michigan State during Saturday's rivalry game

This Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. But this game won't be your typical Wolverine-Spartan rivalry game: U-M has many different things planned to honor and support their in-state rivals.

Michigan Athletics announced that Saturday's rivalry game will pay tribute to the Spartans and their students as the university figures out how to heal from this week's tragedy.

It will start with the team. UM's basketball team will wear specially designed team warm-ups that will recognize MSU. The university didn't provide further details on this display.

For fans, they'll have 2,000 specially designed shirts for the Maize Rage and student ticket holders.

Before the game starts, they'll have a 30 second moment of silence - which will be paired with the Crisler Center being lit up green and white using programmable LED wristbands distributed to all fans.

The Maize Rage student section will also be home to a 12x8 "Spartan Strong" flag.

Lastly - the UM Pep Band has learned the MSU alma mater and will play it on Saturday.

The gestures are the latest in support from the typically bitter in-state rivals in the wake of Monday's shooting. On Wednesday, UM athletics unveiled Spartan decals that some sports will wear on their helmets.

The game tips at 8 p.m. and you can watch it all on FOX 2.