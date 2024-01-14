How to watch Detroit Lions fans arrive first Ford Field playoff game

The past week has been all about the build-up of the Lions' first playoff game at Ford Field. It's punctuated by the opponent, the Matt Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams.

The storylines have been told. The history has been well-documented. And Ford Field is sold out. Now it's time for more than 60,000 screaming Lions fans to file into Ford Field.

Matthew Stafford will return to Detroit this Sunday for his first playoff game ever in Ford Field. And he'll not only be playing the team he spent more than a decade with, but he's going against the quarterback that the Rams traded to get him – Jared Goff.

Stafford, of course, went on to win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Goff is leading Detroit as they build something this city has been itching for since the early 1990s: a winning football team.

Fans started arriving in the bitter cold all afternoon and the gates of Ford Field opened at 5:30, allowing Lions fans chance to get inside early to take in the feel of a playoff game at home.

Unfortunately, this game is on primetime on Sunday Night Football.

