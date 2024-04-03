Jalen Johnson has 28 points, 14 rebounds, Hawks clinch play-in berth with 121-113 win over Pistons

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 50-point effort by Detroit’s Malachi Flynn for a 121-113 win over the Pistons on Wednesday night that clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won six of their last seven games.

Flynn, whose previous career high was 27, was 18 for 25 from the floor and 9 for 12 at the line. The 50 points was a franchise record for a reserve. He also had a season-high six rebounds, five assists and five steals in 34 minutes.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Malachi Flynn #14 of the Detroit Pistons steals this inbounds pass to Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on April 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expr Expand

The Pistons have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Cade Cunningham, who averages 22.7 points per game, was a late scratch with left knee injury after initially being listed in the starting lineup for Detroit.

Jalen Duren and Marcus Sasser had 11 points each for the Pistons.

The Hawks were 1 for 11 from 3-point range to start the game, but still managed to build a 59-48 halftime lead. Every time the Hawks started to pull away, Flynn helped the Pistons respond with buckets from all over the floor.

The Pistons pulled to within five points late in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit the Grizzlies on Friday night.

Hawks: At the Mavericks on Thursday night.