Johnston’s two-run homer in 11th lifts Marlins to 6-4 win over Tigers

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Troy Johnston homered twice, including a game-winning two-run drive in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday.

Agustín Ramírez doubled and singled, while Otto López had two hits and drove in a run as the Marlins won their fourth straight.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: Troy Johnston #75 of the Miami Marlins watches his walk-off home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eleventh inning at loanDepot park on September 13, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Calvin Hernandez/Getty Images)

After Wenceel Pérez’s RBI double put Detroit ahead in the top of the 11th, López started the bottom half with an infield single that advanced automatic runner Joey Wiemer. Heriberto Hernández’s RBI fielder’s choice scored Wiemer before Johnston drove a slider from Rafael Montero (1-2) over the wall in right-center.

It was Johnston’s first career multi-homer game.

Josh Simpson (3-2) got the last two outs in the top of the 11th for the win.

Gleyber Torres had a sacrifice fly against Janson Junk in the fifth to put the Tigers ahead 3-2 but the Marlins tied it on Johnston’s solo homer in the sixth.

Junk gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out three and walking one.

López’s run-scoring single in the first and Javier Sanoja’s RBI double in the second gave Miami a 2-0 lead.

Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the third to tie it, driving Junk’s first pitch over the wall in right-center for his 25th homer.

Detroit starter Charlie Morton gave up two runs and three hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked four.

Key moment

Simpson inherited the bases loaded with one out in the top of the 11th. A wild pitch from deflected off the backstop to catcher Liam Hicks, who tagged Spencer Torkelson as he attempted to score from third. Simpson then struck out Parker Meadows to limit the Tigers to a run.

Key stat

Marlins relievers had thrown 13 1/3 scoreless innings until Pérez’s RBI double in the 11th.

Up next

Tigers have not announced a starter for the series finale on Sunday against Marlins RHP Adam Mazur (0-3, 6.30 ERA).



