Junior League World Series final four set for weekend in Taylor

The Final Four is ready at the 2025 Junior League World Series. On Saturday, Chinese Taipei (3-0) will face Panama (3-1) for the International Championship beginning at 3 p.m. Then Georgia (3-0) will play red-hot Texas (3-1) for the US Championship.

The winners of those games will play for the JLWS title beginning at noon on Sunday.

The following is what happened on Thursday:

GAME 17: Panama 9, Germany 2

Panama, the Latin America Regional Champion, won its third straight elimination game and earned a spot in Saturday’s International Championship Game with a convincing 9-2 victory over Germany.

Panama (3-1) will face 10-time Junior League World Series champion Chinese Taipei at 3 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will advance to the JLWS title game at noon on Sunday.

Chinese Taipei dominated Panama during the tournament’s opening round by a n 11-0 score. That game was a tight 1-0 contest until the third inning, when a two-out error on a fly ball opened the floodgates and led to five Chinese Taipei runs and a 6-0 lead. Panama will be hoping for a better result this time around.

Germany (2-2) was eliminated from championship play.

Panama jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The first three hitters walked before Carlos A. Aragon unloaded a two-run double. Later in the inning, Ariel Albaez doubled home another run.

Two inning later, Panama broke open the game with four runs and a 9-0 lead. In that inning, Gederik Alexander Amparo drilled a two-run triple and two other runs scored on fielder’s choice plays.

Starting pitcher Albaez and reliever Andres Flores spun a no-hitter through four innings before Tino Bieth broke up the gem with a single that led to both German runs. It was one of two singles for Bieth.

GAME 18: Texas 9, Delaware 0

THE EYES OF TEXAS ARE ON THE JLWS: Texas (3-1) became the final member of Junior League World Series "Final Four" by beating Delaware 9-0 on Thursday, August 7.

The red-hot Texans from Needville won three straight games after dropping their first-round encounter. They advance to Saturday’s USA Championship Game against unbeaten Georgia (2-0). On the other side of the tournament bracket, Chinese Taipei (3-0) will play a rematch with Panama for the International Championship. Chinese Taipei beat Panama 11-0 in first-round action.

Chinese Taipei, which has won a record 10 JLWS titles and the last three straight, plays Panama (3-1) at 3 p.m. Texas will face Georgia at 6 p.m.

Texas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a RBI single from Jayson Arispe and a two-run double down the left field line by Brylan Williams. Two innings later, after Texas center fielder Diego Ramos cut off a Delaware rally with a brilliant diving catch, Needville increased its lead to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Arispe and a wild pitch that scored a run.

Texas scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Corbin Riddle drove home two with a double; Jakolby White singled home a run; and another scored on a wild pitch.